KUALA LUMPUR Feb 27 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets, reported a 76 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday, its lowest in about nine years, dragged by slower revenue and a sharp increase in provisions.

Profit for October-December fell to 252 million ringgit ($69.91 million) from 1.04 billion ringgit in the same period a year earlier, the lender said.

Allowance made for impairment losses on loans, advances and financing nearly tripled to 919.2 million ringgit in the quarter from 308.5 million a year ago, it said.

CIMB also gave a cautious outlook for its main markets of Malaysia and Indonesia for 2015, emphasising control on expenditure.

"Costs will be a primary focus and we have started to streamline our operations and align our cost structures with market realities," Chief Executive Officer Zafrul Aziz told a media briefing.

CIMB, also Southeast Asia's fifth-biggest bank, announced earlier this month it is reviewing its entire business in the Asia-Pacific region with an eye to cutting costs in investment banking and equities segment this year by 30 percent. The bank also recently closed down its investment banking operations in Australia.

It has already cut 150 jobs and plans to continue to optimise its costs, the CEO said.

Operating income was 6.6 percent lower in the quarter compared with a year prior, the bank said.

Over the past decade, CIMB boosted regional operations and expanded its investment banking capabilities by acquiring parts of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC's Asia operations outside Japan.

But it recently failed to merge with two other smaller lenders to create Malaysia's biggest bank by assets, citing a failure to agree terms in a worsening economic environment.

A weakened economy in Indonesia would affect its business, the company said.

Calling it a "tough period" in Indonesia, Zafrul said the country "remains challenged by tight liquidity and slower asset growth" but conditions are expected to improve in the second half once economic reforms gain traction.

The bank said it would not make any new acquisitions in the markets that it has presence in for now. Instead it is aiming to boost its commercial banking and target a high single-digit loan growth.

In its home base, CIMB acknowledged a weaker Malaysian outlook would impact its business.

"We don't expect to see strong growth in Malaysia this year due to slower economic environment and softer consumer spending," Zafrul said.

Larger rival Malayan Banking Bhd posted on Thursday a better than expected 11.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by higher interest income and Islamic banking income.

For the full statement, please click:bit.ly/1AfEB45 (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Additional Reporting by Trinna Leong in KUALA LUMPUR and Tripti Kalro in BENGALURU; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)