KUALA LUMPUR Aug 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Malaysia's second largest bank by assets, posted a
32.6 percent plunge in its second-quarter net profit and said
the outlook for the rest of the year remained cautious amid
regional economic uncertainties.
Net profit was 639.8 million ringgit ($152.62 million) in
the April-June period, compared with 949.9 million ringgit a
year earlier, CIMB Group said on Friday.
Revenue rose 12.3 percent from a year ago to 3.83 billion
ringgit.
($1 = 4.1920 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Additional reporting by Emily
Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)