KUALA LUMPUR May 8 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , Malaysia's second largest lender by assets, said it will buy a 60 percent stake in Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp 's Bank of Commerce for 881 million ringgit ($288.62 million)

CIMB CEO Nazir Razak said on Tuesday the Malaysian lender will pay in cash for the stake, which almost completes its aim to have a presence in every Southeast Asian country except for Laos.

The deal also comes a month after CIMB proposed to pay $140 million for some Asian units of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc .

CIMB has been in talks to buy a part of San Miguel's unlisted banking subsidiary since October last year. Bank of Commerce ranks the 16th largest lender by asset in the Philippines with 121 branches.

Reuters, quoting San Miguel's president Ramon Ang, reported earlier that the Philippine conglomerate will sign on Tuesday a deal selling 60 percent of Bank of Commerce to CIMB. ($1 = 3.0525 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)