UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings, has abandoned plans to buy nearly 60 percent of San Miguel Corp's unlisted banking unit, Bank of Commerce.
"(The parties) have not been able to reach an agreement on new terms in relation to the proposed acquisition. As such, the parties will not proceed with the proposed acquisition," CIMB said in a stock exchange filing.
In May San Miguel said it was willing to keep its banking arm if CIMB walked away from the deal worth nearly $300 million. (Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources