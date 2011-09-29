BANGKOK, Sept 29 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings :

* Says it acquired 70 percent stake in Thai broker SICCO Securities Pcl from The Siam Industrial Credit Pcl for 768 million baht ($24.8 million), offering 1.72 baht per share.

* That gives a price-to-book ratio of 1.17, it said in a statement.

* Upon completion of the acquisition, CIMB Group through CIMB Securities International Pte Ltd would have to make a mandatory tender offer to acquire all the remaining shares in Sicco Securities that it does not already own

* A source close to the deal said it expected the tender offer price to be the same as the offering price at 1.72 baht

* The takeover would strengthen CIMB's broking platform and it aims for a leading position in Thailand in the next few years

* Sicco Securities shares were last traded at 1.55 baht on Sept. 28. Its shares were suspended on Thursday along with those of finance firm Siam Industrial Credit

* Siam Industrial Credit told the exchange it planned to delist its shares and its last day of trading would be Oct. 6

* Siam Industrial Credit said that major shareholder Siam Commercial Bank Pcl would offer to buy the remaining shares it does not own in it

($1 = 31.000 Thai Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)