BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
BANGKOK, Sept 29 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings :
* Says it acquired 70 percent stake in Thai broker SICCO Securities Pcl from The Siam Industrial Credit Pcl for 768 million baht ($24.8 million), offering 1.72 baht per share.
* That gives a price-to-book ratio of 1.17, it said in a statement.
* Upon completion of the acquisition, CIMB Group through CIMB Securities International Pte Ltd would have to make a mandatory tender offer to acquire all the remaining shares in Sicco Securities that it does not already own
* A source close to the deal said it expected the tender offer price to be the same as the offering price at 1.72 baht
* The takeover would strengthen CIMB's broking platform and it aims for a leading position in Thailand in the next few years
* Sicco Securities shares were last traded at 1.55 baht on Sept. 28. Its shares were suspended on Thursday along with those of finance firm Siam Industrial Credit
* Siam Industrial Credit told the exchange it planned to delist its shares and its last day of trading would be Oct. 6
* Siam Industrial Credit said that major shareholder Siam Commercial Bank Pcl would offer to buy the remaining shares it does not own in it
($1 = 31.000 Thai Baht) (Bangkok Newsroom)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's finance minister said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will understake a cost-benefit analysis of debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at reducing the risks of house price growth.
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage: