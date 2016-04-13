TOKYO, April 13 Malaysian lender CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd is close to signing an agreement with
insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc to
distribute general insurance products in Southeast Asia, in a
deal worth around $200 million, a person with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Wednesday.
CIMB, Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets, had been
seeking proposals from insurers to distribute their general
insurance products in four Southeast Asian markets, Reuters
reported in September.
CIMB and Sompo Japan declined to comment. The source
declined to be identified because discussions over the deal are
not public.
Bloomberg reported the talks earlier.
The so-called bancassurance model is lucrative for banks
because global insurers are willing to pay hefty fees for access
to lenders' branch networks and exposure to emerging markets'
growing middle classes to sell life, property, motor and fire
insurance.
CIMB has about 1,000 branches serving about 13 million
customers in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore, with
its home market and Indonesia making up the majority.
Asia has seen three large bank distribution deals for life
insurance in the past three years, and all three saw aggressive
bidding by insurers who are betting on strong growth in
insurance premiums.
