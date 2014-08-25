KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 CIMB Islamic, the sharia
compliant unit of Malaysia's second largest bank, is preparing
an Islamic bond programme to raise up to 5 billion Malaysian
ringgit ($1.58 billion), according to ratings agency MARC.
The Basel III compliant sukuk programme, assigned a
preliminary rating of AA+ by MARC, will go towards replacing an
existing 2 billion ringgit Tier-2 sukuk and to fund working
capital, the agency said on Monday.
The securities commission is still finalising approval and
CIMB is not expected to issue sukuk from the programme
any time soon, an official with MARC said. The company did not
specify the range of maturities or sizes for sukuk under the
programme.
CIMB is currently in talks with two smaller banks to create
a mega-Islamic bank. The deal would make CIMB the country's
biggest bank by assets, ahead of Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank)
.
Maybank last week said it won regulatory approval to raise
10 billion ringgit by issuing capital securities, with funds
going towards working capital, general corporate purposes and
the refinancing of existing debt.
(1 US dollar = 3.1610 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)