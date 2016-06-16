* Bank seeks 20 pct growth in non-interest revenue in 2016 -CEO

* One of top-two bond underwriters in Thailand

* NPLs set to grow as Thailand deals with populist "hangover"

* Bank shut around 60 branches in past 2 yrs (Adds CEO comments on bad debts, online presence, branch closures)

By Simon Webb and Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, June 16 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl is targeting 20 percent growth this year in fees from underwriting bonds, merger advice and investment products, in a strategic shift towards non-interest income as appetite for credit in Thailand wanes, its CEO said.

Thailand's economy is underperforming regional peers as consumers and small firms pay off debts accrued under a populist government toppled by the military in 2014. Growth is forecast at just over 3 percent for 2016, up from 2.8 percent in 2015.

"The economy will continue to be quite sluggish," CIMB Thai Chief Executive Subhak Siwaraksa told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "We have adjusted our business strategy. You have to recognise that as a bank now we do more than loans."

CIMB Thai Bank, a unit of Malaysia's CIMB Group Holding Bhd , is Thailand's ninth-biggest lender by assets.

Revenue generated from the non-interest side of the business accounted for about 40 percent of the firm's total, Subhak said. The firm is one of Thailand's top-two bond underwriters and has about 50 percent of the market in structured products, he said.

Advising Thai corporates expanding in Southeast Asia and providing financing for the expansion was another area of growth for the bank, he said, and played to CIMB's presence across the region.

The bank is currently advising Thai firms seeking to expand in Indonesia and Malaysia, especially in power, retail, manufacturing and property, he added.

CIMB Thai still expected to grow its retail loan portfolio 10 percent this year, and corporate loans by 10-15 percent, he said, even with relatively slow economic growth.

The bank's bad loan portfolio should peak in 2017 at around 4 percent of total loans, Subhak said, up from below 3 percent now.

Bad debt would continue to increase as consumers defaulted on loans that were granted before the 2014 coup, he said.

"It will creep up, it's unavoidable," he said. "We are in the midst of working out the effects of a populist hangover. These are loans of what you might call 2014 vintage."

The bank, which has assets of $8.52 billion, is increasing its online presence through a tie-up with mobile operator Advanced Info Service (AIS), which allows AIS subscribers to open bank accounts without visiting a branch.

As it boosts online banking, the firm has shut down branches and now has around 100 branches, down from 160 when it started the reduction two years ago, he said, adding the cut in the number of branches has had no impact on deposits. ($1 = 35.2100 baht) (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)