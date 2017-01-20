(Adds details)

Jan 20 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl expects to return to profitability in 2017 as it targets a modest loan growth and stable interest rate margins, the bank's chief executive said on Friday.

The lender reported a net loss of 629.5 million baht ($17.82 million) in 2016 due to a 66.6 percent increase in cash set aside to cover bad loans amid an economic slump.

"The bank targets a modest loan growth of 5 to 10 percent," the bank's president and CEO, Kittiphun Anutarasoti, told reporters. The lender's loan growth last year was 3.7 percent.

"We are confident of returning the bank to profitability in 2017."

The bank said it also aims to reduce the non-performing loan ratio to no more than 5 percent this year, down from 6.1 percent in 2016.

Kittiphun said the bank's registered capital will be increased to 15.14 billion baht this year from 12.39 billion baht.

Tengku Dato' Sri Zafrul Aziz, CIMB Group CEO, extended support to the lender's plans.

"We are fully supportive of CIMB Thai's business plans," he said. ($1 = 35.32 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)