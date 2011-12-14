(Combines separates, adds share price)
* Q2 operating loss 43.1 mln DKK
* Company calls result "highly unsatisfactory"
* Cuts full-year guidance, unveils new strategy
COPENHAGEN, Dec 14 Danish budget airline
Cimber Sterling posted a deeper second-quarter loss,
downgraded its full-year guidance and unveiled a new strategy to
focus on domestic and regional traffic on Wednesday.
Calling the second-quarter performance "highly
unsatisfactory", Cimber Sterling said it would intensify
cooperation with Swedish sister airline Skyways and focus in the
years ahead on just two types of aircraft.
"The airline's future core business will be domestic traffic
in Denmark and Sweden as well as regional traffic, first to and
from Scandinavia, and in the longer term in all of northern
Europe," Cimber Sterling said in a statement.
Cimber Sterling said it would focus on two smaller aircraft
types, a turbo-prop and a jet, and phase out its Boeing
aircraft over the next several years.
"Instead of the current five types of aircraft in Cimber
Sterling and Skyways, we will have only two smaller aircraft
types," said Cimber, which is a small rival to Scandinavian
carrier SAS and Norwegian Air Shuttle.
The negative trend in second-quarter performance was due to
lower-than-expected activity, and higher costs of fuel and
maintenance, Cimber Sterling said.
Revenue rose 4.8 percent to 572.6 million Danish crowns
($100.8 million) in the second quarter, and operating losses
grew to 43.1 million from a loss of 2.2 million in the same
quarter a year ago, the airline said.
Cimber Sterling cut guidance for full-year revenue to 2
billion crowns from 2.1 billion and for operating losses to a
range of 160 million to 200 million from a loss of 20-60 million
due to the weak second quarter.
Shares in Cimber Sterling were down 3 percent at 1.29 crowns
at 0817 GMT. The stock has lost 63 percent of its value this
year.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Will Waterman)