BANGKOK Nov 4 CIMB Thai Bank Pcl :

* Expects 2011 loan growth to exceed its target of 20 percent despite floodings, Subhak Siwaraksa told reporters

* Aims for a loan growth target of more than 20 percent in 2012 on the back of expected economic growth of 4.5-5 percent and the government's measures

* Expects its non-performing loan of about 3 percent this year

($1 = 30.81 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)