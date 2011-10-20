UPDATE 2-Co-owner of Russia's Rusal considers share sale -sources
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
LISBON Oct 20 Portuguese cement maker Cimpor is unaware of any contacts between its Brazilian shareholders Camargo Correa and Votorantim to launch a takeover bid for Cimpor, a spokeswoman at Portugal's CMVM market regulator said on Thursday.
"CMVM contacted Cimpor's board which said it has no knowledge of any contacts between shareholders Camargo Correa and Votorantim to launch a takeover bid," the CMVM spokeswoman said.
Cimpor's shares had risen sharply early on Thursday on press reports that the Brazilian companies' were considering a bid for Cimpor. Cimpor's shares were last up 4.19 percent at 5.20 euros.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
* Miners tumble as copper prices turn down (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MUMBAI/LONDON, Feb 9 Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($126 million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.