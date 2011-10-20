LISBON Oct 20 Portuguese cement maker Cimpor is unaware of any contacts between its Brazilian shareholders Camargo Correa and Votorantim to launch a takeover bid for Cimpor, a spokeswoman at Portugal's CMVM market regulator said on Thursday.

"CMVM contacted Cimpor's board which said it has no knowledge of any contacts between shareholders Camargo Correa and Votorantim to launch a takeover bid," the CMVM spokeswoman said.

Cimpor's shares had risen sharply early on Thursday on press reports that the Brazilian companies' were considering a bid for Cimpor. Cimpor's shares were last up 4.19 percent at 5.20 euros.

(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)