LISBON May 14 Brazilian construction group
Camargo Correa, which is trying to take over Portugal's top
cement maker Cimpor, has rejected Cimpor management's
counter-proposal for a merger with Camargo's cement unit, saying
it was "unrealistic."
Cimpor's board, which had earlier said the price of 5.5
euros ($7.12) a share offered by Camargo was too low, said on
Saturday a merger would widen Cimpor's portfolio and create
better synergies, preventing the withdrawal of another Brazilian
shareholder, Votorantim.
Its proposal involves paying up to 1 euro a share in
dividends to Cimpor shareholders.
But Camargo's unit Intercement responded on Sunday that the
proposal was "untimely, unrealistic and inappropriate as it does
not address various interests at play at Cimpor that have
already been publicly expressed."
Two key Cimpor shareholders, including state-controlled bank
CGD, have already said they are prepared to sell their stakes
under Camargo's terms and most analysts expect the bid to
succeed. Camargo is already the largest single Cimpor
shareholder and the two stakes would give it control.
The Portuguese government has said a Cimpor deal has to help
CGD to deleverage and defended Camargo's bid from suggestions it
was against the national interests.
Along with other Portuguese banks, CGD is under pressure to
improve its capital position under the terms of a 78 billion
euro EU/IMF bailout for Portugal.
Earlier, Portuguese conglomerate Semapa proposed
that some Cimpor shareholders should form a joint holding
company to try to keep the company in Portuguese hands, but the
government said such a move would not help deleverage CGD.
Cimpor shares were flat in early trading on Monday at 5.49
euros, while the broader market in Lisbon was off 1.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)