July 16 Property and casualty insurer Cincinnati
Financial Corp estimated a significantly lower impact
due to catastrophe losses during the second quarter and said it
expects to continue to benefit from favorable pricing trends.
The company estimated pretax catastrophe losses of about
$140 million to $160 million during the quarter, of which its
commercial lines insurance segment accounted for almost
two-thirds, it said in a statement.
It estimated an impact of 17 to 19 percentage points on the
combined ratio due to catastrophe losses in the quarter, lower
than the 40 points recorded a year earlier. The combined ratio
is the percentage of premium revenue an insurer has to pay out
in claims and expenses.
It expects a combined ratio of 108 percent to 112 percent
for the quarter, Cincinnati Financial said in a statement.
A combined ratio of less than 100 percent indicates
underwriting profitability, while anything over 100 indicates an
underwriting loss.
"We expect to continue benefiting from improved pricing
precision and loss cost containment, as well as improving market
conditions," Chief Executive Steven Johnston said in a
statement.
Shares of the company, which is scheduled to release
second-quarter results on July 26, were down 2 percent at $37.46
in early trade on Monday on the Nasdaq.
