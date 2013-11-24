HONG KONG Nov 24 A group of 10 investors,
including Norway's sovereign wealth fund and Och-Ziff Capital
Management Group LLC, have together committed to buy
about $1.1 billion into China Cinda Asset Management Corp as
part of its Hong Kong IPO, people familiar with the matter said
on Sunday.
Cinda, one of China's four bad debt managers, is seeking to
raise $2.5 billion and the offer has attracted interest from
distressed debt investors, hedge funds to China's insurance
giants. Together, the so-called cornerstone investors would buy
about 45 percent of the initial public offering (IPO), which is
set to be Hong Kong's biggest this year.
China Life Insurance Co and Och-Ziff Capital are
each committing $200 million, while Norges Bank Investment
Management has pledged $150 million and Temasek Holdings
unit Farallon Capital Management has agreed to buy $100
million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Sources declined to be identified as the information is not
public yet. The companies mentioned in this report were not
immediately reachable for comments.