UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON May 20 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had reached a settlement to allow Cinemark Holdings Inc to buy Rave Holdings LLC movie theaters if the two companies exclude theaters in three states from the deal.
The department said it filed the settlement in U.S. District Court in Washington requiring the divestitures of theaters in Kentucky, New Jersey and Texas in order to preserve competition.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.