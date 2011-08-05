Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Q2 EPS $0.35 vs $0.35 yr ago
* Q2 revenue $620.6 mln vs $539.3 mln yr ago
Aug 5 Motion picture exhibitor Cinemark Holdings Inc's second quarter revenue beat estimates on higher ticket prices and better worldwide attendance.
For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $40.4 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with net income of $39.7 million, or 35 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $620.6 million from $539.3 million a year ago.
Analysts, on average, expected second-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $593.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company recorded early retirement of about $4.9 million of debt, before income taxes, in its second quarter.
Shares of the Plano, Texas-based company closed at $17.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.