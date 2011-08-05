* Q2 EPS $0.35 vs $0.35 yr ago

Aug 5 Motion picture exhibitor Cinemark Holdings Inc's second quarter revenue beat estimates on higher ticket prices and better worldwide attendance.

For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $40.4 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with net income of $39.7 million, or 35 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $620.6 million from $539.3 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected second-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share on revenue of $593.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company recorded early retirement of about $4.9 million of debt, before income taxes, in its second quarter.

Shares of the Plano, Texas-based company closed at $17.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)