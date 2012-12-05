Dec 5 Cinemark USA Inc on Tuesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CINEMA USA AMT $400 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE SR NTSC ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 5.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/18/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 353 BPS PAY FREE SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREADS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS