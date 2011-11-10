Nov 10 Canada's Cineplex Inc reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher box-office revenue.

Net income rose to C$25.7 million, from C$20.1 million, a year ago.

Total revenue for the company, which competes with Empire Co Ltd's Empire Theatres, rose 3.1 percent to C$276.7 million.

The company's box-office revenue rose 3.3 percent to C$162.5 million in the quarter, mainly helped by the success of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)