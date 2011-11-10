BRIEF-Worleyparsons wins EPCM and fabrication contract with Chevron
* Will modularize new facilities to minimize construction in vicinity of operating refinery units and provide significant overall cost savings
Nov 10 Canada's Cineplex Inc reported a 28 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by higher box-office revenue.
Net income rose to C$25.7 million, from C$20.1 million, a year ago.
Total revenue for the company, which competes with Empire Co Ltd's Empire Theatres, rose 3.1 percent to C$276.7 million.
The company's box-office revenue rose 3.3 percent to C$162.5 million in the quarter, mainly helped by the success of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chilean police raided three local offices of Brazil's OAS SA and confiscated accounting material as part of an investigation into potential illegal political campaign contributions in the Andean nation, local media reported late on Tuesday.
MONTREAL, Feb 7 Canada's federal government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.