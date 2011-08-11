BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
Aug 11 Canada's Cineplex Inc (CGX.TO) reported a 40 percent drop in second-quarter profit, hurt by one-time charges and higher income tax expense.
Net income fell to C$13.4 million, from C$22.2 million, a year ago. Total revenue for the company, which has about 67 percent market share of Canadian box office revenue, rose 7 percent to C$258.4 million.
Cineplex's closest competitor in Canada is Empire Theatres, part of Empire Co Ltd (EMPa.TO), which has around 13 percent market share.
The company's box-office revenue rose 5 percent to C$151.1 million in the quarter, due mainly to the success of Pirates of the Caribbean:On Stranger Tides, The Hangover 2 and Fast Five. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)