Aug 9 Canadian motion picture exhibitor Cineplex
Inc's second-quarter profit rose 56 percent on higher
revenue from its premium-priced offerings.
Hollywood's increased three-dimensional (3D) film slate also
contributed to the profit, the company said.
The net income rose to C$21 million ($21.1 million), or 34
Canadian cents per share, from C$13.4 million, or 23 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue at the company, which competes with Empire Co
Ltd, climbed 2 percent to C$263.6 million.
Box-office revenue increased 3 percent to C$156.2 million on
higher number of UltraAVX, 3D, IMAX and VIP screens. Overall
attendance rose 6 percent to C$34.3 million.
Shares of Cineplex, which has a market value of C$1.80
billion, closed at C$29.26 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.9950 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)