March 6 Britain's largest cinema operator
Cineworld Group Plc said full-year pretax profit fell
19.3 percent, hurt by transaction and reorganisation costs
related to a recent acquisition and a regulatory probe.
Cineworld said pretax profit fell to 30.9 million pounds
($51.7 million) in the year ended Dec. 26, from 38.3 million
pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 13.2 percent to 406.1 million pounds at the
only listed cinema chain in the UK.
Shares in the Chiswick, London-based company closed at
309.25 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.