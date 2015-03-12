March 12 Cineworld Group Plc's full-year pretax earnings more than doubled, helped by higher box office revenue.

Britain's largest cinema operator said its pretax profit jumped to 67.3 million pounds for the 53-weeks ended Jan. 1, from 30.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 52.5 percent to 619.4 million pounds ($927.12 million).

The company said 2015 had the makings of a strong year with the movies coming up including the Bond film "Spectre", the fourth and final Hunger Games movie "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" and the latest Star Wars film "Star Wars: Episode VII". ($1 = 0.6681 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)