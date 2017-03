July 3 Cineworld Group Plc said box-office revenue on a pro forma basis for the six months ended June 26 rose 1.5 percent even as the largest British cinema operator saw lower admissions due to the soccer World Cup.

Cineworld said total revenue for the group rose 33.2 percent after accounting for the Cinema City International acquisition in January. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)