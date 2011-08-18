* H1 pretax profit 6.9 mln stg vs 11.8 mln stg yr ago

* Revenue up slightly to 163.6 mln stg

* Raises interim dividend by 5.9 pct to 3.6p/shr

* Says started H2 strongly, sees in-line FY

Aug 18 Cineworld Group Plc posted a lower first-half pretax profit, weighed down by one-off costs related to the cinema chain's move towards the digital space, but said it started the second half strongly and expects the full year to be in line with market expectations.

The operator of cinema complexes throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland also raised its interim dividend by 6 percent to 3.6 pence a share.

Cineworld said it had an exciting line-up of releases in the second half, including "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol", "Sherlock Holmes 2", "The Adventures of Tin Tin: Secret of the Unicorn" and "Puss in Boots".

January-June pretax profit fell to 6.9 million pounds ($11.4 million) from 11.8 million pounds last year. The results included one-off charges of 3.2 million pounds and a write-off of 2.2 million pounds.

Revenue rose marginally to 163.6 million pounds.

The company also said it had fewer blockbuster and 3D film releases in the first half.

Shares of Cineworld, which have shed about 15 percent in value so far this year, closed at 185 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 262.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.604 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)