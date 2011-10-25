(Adds details)

Oct 25 British cinema chain Cineworld said it expected a promising line up of films in the final quarter to offset the ongoing weakness in the wider advertising market, and posted a marginal rise in sales for the 42 weeks to Oct. 20.

The company said its second half saw a number of strong performing films, including "Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Part 2" in 3D -- the biggest film release, year to date.

Cineworld also said it was upbeat about the rest of the year, and banked on the success of upcoming releases such as "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol", "Sherlock Holmes 2", "The Adventures of Tintin: Secret of the Unicorn" in 3D and "Alvin and the Chipmunks 3".

"The remaining 2011 film line up, together with our performance to date, gives us confidence in delivering results for the full year in line with market expectations," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cineworld shares, which have lost 14 percent of their value over the last six months, closed at 182 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 260 million pounds.