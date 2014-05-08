Investec expects higher full-year revenue, operating profit
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
May 8 Cineworld Group Plc, Britain's largest cinema operator, said it expects the soccer World Cup this summer to have a "negative impact" on admissions to its cinemas.
Shares in Cineworld were down 1.2 percent at 338.25 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Cineworld reported a 34 percent jump in revenue for the 18 weeks to May 1, as more people visited its cinemas and paid more for their tickets. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
LONDON, March 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a 79 percent jump in full-year earnings and raised its dividend four-fold, saying it expected commodity prices to rise further this year.