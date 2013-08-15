Aug 15 Cineworld Group Plc's pre-tax
profit rose 24.1 percent as the British cinema chain sold more
tickets at higher prices.
The UK's largest cinema operator by market share said pretax
profit for the 26 weeks ended June 27 rose to 16.5 million
pounds ($25.64 million) from 13.3 million pounds a year earlier.
The company last month reported a 21.9 percent rise in
first-half group revenue due to a growth in the average ticket
price and an increase in admission levels.
Cineworld, which runs more than 80 sites across Britain and
Ireland, said trading was ahead of last year but added that it
will have a comparatively tougher fourth quarter this year due
to the success of "Skyfall" last year.
Skyfall - the latest in the Bond spy film series - was the
highest grossing film of all time at the British Box office
earning around 103 million pounds in the UK.