Jan 10 Cineworld Group PLC :
* Combination with Cinema City International
* Proposed combination of Cineworld with the Cinema operations
of Cinema City International n.v.
* Rights issue shares at 230 pence per new ordinary share to
raise about £110 million
* The transaction is based on an enterprise value of Cinema
City of £503 million
* Anthony bloom will continue as chairman of the enlarged group
* Mooky greidinger, the current chief executive officer of CCI,
will be appointed as chief executive officer;
* Transaction will be funded through a fully underwritten
rights issue to raise approximately £110 million
* Issue to cci of shares in co representing 24.9% of share
capital for completion, cash consideration of £272 million
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings
per share in FY 2014
* Transaction is expected to be substantially accretive
thereafter
* Transaction is expected to complete in March 2014
* Deal to have a return on invested capital that is in line
with Cineworld's cost of capital in 2016
* Existing dividend policy will be underpinned by the strong
cash flow and future prospects of the enlarged group
