INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Aug 14 Cineworld Group Plc
* Interim dividend 3.8 pence per share
* Group revenue for 26 week period ended June 26 at £268.6m versus £201.6m
* Ebitda growth of 43.4% on a statutory basis and 5.1% on a pro forma basis
* Profit before tax of £13.9m stated after non-recurring costs and amortisation of £11.4m resulting in adjusted profit before tax of £25.3m, growth of 46.2%
* Synergies from cinema city combination now expected to be £5m; £2m target already achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.