May 8 Cineworld Group Plc

* Trading for group for 18 week period from 27 December 2013 to 1 May 2014 has been in line with expectations

* Box office revenues have increased by 8.6% and admissions have increased by 6.8% compared to comparative period on a pro forma basis

* Remains confident of delivering a performance for year as a whole in line with current market expectations