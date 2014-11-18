Nov 18 Cineworld Group Plc

* Interim management statement

* On a pro forma basis, trading for group for 46 week period has been in line with our expectations

* Revenues have increased by 0.7% driven by admission growth in cee & israel and a stronger average ticket price

* Film line up for remainder of q4 is promising

