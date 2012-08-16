Aug 16 Britain's Cineworld Group Plc
said profit nearly doubled in the first half of the year and
that upcoming releases such as "The Hobbit," the next James Bond
film "Skyfall" and the final instalment of the Twilight series
would help them meet market expectations for the full year.
Summer releases such as "The Dark Knight Rises," "The
Amazing Spiderman" and "Ice Age 4," which fall under its second
half, had performed in line with its expectations, UK's largest
cinema operator said.
Pretax profit rose to 13.4 million pounds ($21.03 million)
in January-June from 7 million pounds a year earlier, when the
company recorded charges of 5.5 million pounds.
Despite admission levels falling marginally, box office
revenue rose 4 percent to about 119 million pounds as the
average ticket price rose to 5.15 pounds per ticket from 4.91
pounds.
Retail revenue was down 2.1 percent.
The company raised interim dividend to 3.8 pence per share
from 3.6 pence per share.
Cineworld's shares closed at 226 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.