Sept 29 Cinram International Income Fund
CRW_u.TO said it has engaged a financial advisor to explore
strategic alternatives.
Cinram International Inc, a subsidiary of the fund, is one
of the world's largest providers of pre-recorded multimedia
products to motion picture studios, music labels, publishers and
computer software companies.
Hurt by a weak market for DVDs and the loss of its Warner
Home Video contract, the fund posted a second-quarter loss of
$97.4 million, or $1.60 a share, compared with a loss of $6.4
million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago.
Earlier in August, Cinram had said it was in discussions
with lenders on revising terms of senior secured credit
agreements.
Shares of the Toronto-based fund, which have lost nearly all
their value in the past year, closed at 5 Canadian cents on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)