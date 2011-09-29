Sept 29 Cinram International Income Fund CRW_u.TO said it has engaged a financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives.

Cinram International Inc, a subsidiary of the fund, is one of the world's largest providers of pre-recorded multimedia products to motion picture studios, music labels, publishers and computer software companies.

Hurt by a weak market for DVDs and the loss of its Warner Home Video contract, the fund posted a second-quarter loss of $97.4 million, or $1.60 a share, compared with a loss of $6.4 million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago.

Earlier in August, Cinram had said it was in discussions with lenders on revising terms of senior secured credit agreements.

Shares of the Toronto-based fund, which have lost nearly all their value in the past year, closed at 5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)