June 5 Cintas Corp No. 2 on Tuesday sold $250 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

KeyBanc and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CINTAS CORP NO. 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.878 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.268 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/08/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 170 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS