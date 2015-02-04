(Adds details on bidders, valuation)

By Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies

LONDON Feb 4 European buyout firm Cinven is sounding out prospective bidders for its speciality pharmaceuticals business Amdipharm Mercury Company (AMCo), a deal that could value it at more than 1.7 billion pounds ($2.59 billion), sources familiar with the situation said.

Cinven has yet to hire financial advisers and is expected to do so when it has received sufficient interest for the business to launch an auction process, likely to take place in the second half of 2015 or 2016 the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is private.

"Key for them is to know who the buyers are, making sure prospective bidders know their asset, before any concrete plans to sell," one of the sources said.

Cinven declined to comment.

Cinven has been looking to a U.S. purchaser that would pay a high premium to use AMCo to redomicile and pay taxes in the UK, in a so-called tax inversion deal.

Potential candidates such as Perrigo, Mylan and Endo have already done deals in Europe and may not be interested in a tax deal with AMCo, one of the sources said.

Alongside buyers potentially motivated by the tax angle, smaller speciality pharma players as well as large pharmaceuticals firms could also be interested in AMCo, which has been performing strongly, the sources said.

Asian companies such as India's Sun Pharmaceuticals are also expected to look at it.

Cinven bought Mercury Pharma and Amdipharm in 2012 and merged them to create an international pharmaceuticals company with revenues of around 300 million pounds generated across 112 countries and core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 172 million pounds in 2014.

The combined business, Amdipharm Mercury Company Ltd or AMCo, could be worth around 1.7 billion pounds based on sector multiples of around 10 times core earnings for similar assets. Cinven paid about nine times core earnings for both Amdipharm and Mercury.

Amdipharm was created in 2002 to snap up so-called legacy products, typically off-patent generic drugs in niche disease areas such as antibiotics as well as drugs for nausea, skin disease and thyroid problems.

The combined company has continued a strategy of making bolt-on acquisitions including Focus Pharmaceuticals in October 2014 and Sweden-based Abcur in December 2013, with others in the pipeline.

In October, Cinven was due to receive a dividend of around 400 million pounds from AMCo, banking sources told Reuters, as part of a wider 985 million pound recapitalisation. ($1 = 0.6565 pounds) (Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)