FRANKFURT, July 17 Buyout group Cinven
is launching preparations for a flotation of its German
industrial ceramics company CeramTec, people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
The private equity group has picked Bank of America
and Morgan Stanley as so-called global coordinators,
while Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS
will act in further roles in the organisation of the
stock market listing, they added.
Cinven and the banks declined to comment, except for Morgan
Stanley and UBS, which were not immediately available for
comment.
