FRANKFURT, July 17 Buyout group Cinven is launching preparations for a flotation of its German industrial ceramics company CeramTec, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The private equity group has picked Bank of America and Morgan Stanley as so-called global coordinators, while Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and UBS will act in further roles in the organisation of the stock market listing, they added.

Cinven and the banks declined to comment, except for Morgan Stanley and UBS, which were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)