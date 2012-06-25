ISTANBUL, June 25 European private equity firm Cinven said on Monday it had reached agreement to acquire a majority stake in Pronet Guvenlik, a leading provider of security electronic alarm systems in Turkey.

Cinven said Pronet had been acquired from its institutional shareholders including Turkish Private Equity Fund I L.P., advised by Turk Ventures Advisory Limited and Dutch Development Bank (FMO). The transaction is subject to regulatory clearances and it is expected to close during the summer.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)