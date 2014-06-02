BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Cinven has agreed to sell French medical diagnostics firm Sebia to private equity houses Montagu and Astorg for over 1 billion euros, Les Echos newspaper said on Monday.
The two private equity firms beat off competition from Swedish fund Nordic Capital to clinch the deal, the paper said, citing several sources. Cinven bought Sebia from Montagu for around 800 million euros in 2010.
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Claire Ruckin at IFR; editing by Steve Slater)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: