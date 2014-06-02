BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firms Montagu and Astorg said on Monday that they would buy French medical diagnostics company Sebia from private equity firm Cinven after entering into exclusive negotiations.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Les Echos newspaper said earlier on Monday that it was in excess of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), adding that the firms had beaten off competition from Swedish fund Nordic Capital to clinch the deal.
Cinven bought Sebia from Montagu for around 800 million euros in 2010. ($1 = 0.7328 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry and Claire Ruckin at IFR; editing by Clare Hutchison)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: