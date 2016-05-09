FRANKFURT May 9 Buyout group Cinven is preparing a sale of German residential and technical lighting products maker SLV in a potential 800 million euro ($911 million) deal, people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity investor has asked Goldman Sachs to organise the auction which it plans to officially launch in the second half of the year, the sources said.

SLV is expected to post earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of about 65 million euros this year and may be valued at 12-13 times that, they added.

"A low double-digit multiple is realistic," one of the people said.

Cinven and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon)