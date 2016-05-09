FRANKFURT May 9 Buyout group Cinven
is preparing a sale of German residential and technical lighting
products maker SLV in a potential 800 million euro ($911
million) deal, people familiar with the matter said.
The private equity investor has asked Goldman Sachs
to organise the auction which it plans to officially launch in
the second half of the year, the sources said.
SLV is expected to post earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation of about 65 million euros this
year and may be valued at 12-13 times that, they added.
"A low double-digit multiple is realistic," one of the
people said.
Cinven and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8777 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon)