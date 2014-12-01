BRIEF-Altimeter Capital Management reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software
* Altimeter Capital Management LP reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software Inc as of March 7 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 Cinven Ltd :
* Has agreed the sale of all 245 Ask Italian and Zizzi restaurants to Bridgepoint for a consideration of 250 million stg
* Transaction represents Cinven's complete exit from its investment in the gondola group
* Sale brings the total sale proceeds from Gondola Group sales to about 1.3 bln stg, generating a money multiple of 2.4 times Link to press release: (bit.ly/1CxA8kO) Further company coverage:
* KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage: