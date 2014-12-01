Dec 1 Cinven Ltd :

* Has agreed the sale of all 245 Ask Italian and Zizzi restaurants to Bridgepoint for a consideration of 250 million stg

* Transaction represents Cinven's complete exit from its investment in the gondola group

* Sale brings the total sale proceeds from Gondola Group sales to about 1.3 bln stg, generating a money multiple of 2.4 times