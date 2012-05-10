* Largest fund of its kind raised in 5 yrs - industry body
* $3 bln fund already 20 pct invested
* CIPEF VI eyes 15-20 investments in global emerging markets
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, May 10 Capital International Private
Equity Funds has closed a $3 billion global emerging markets
private equity fund, the largest fund of its kind in five years.
Funds raised to invest in emerging markets are steadily
increasing, according to figures from research firm Preqin, as
investors look to tap economic growth outside established
markets.
The new fund, Capital International Private Equity Fund VI
(CIPEF VI), is targeting 15-20 investments in emerging markets
countries and has already invested one fifth of its capital.
"We have no 'must do' countries or sectors," said Lam
Nguyen-Phuong, CIPEF co-founder and senior managing partner.
Investments made from the new fund include Eaton Towers, a
pan-African telecom tower and development company, and L&T
Financial Holdings Limited, the infrastructure and equipment
affiliate of India's Larsen & Toubro Limited.
CIPEF VI, which exceeded its target of $2.5 billion and met
its hard cap of $3 billion, is the largest global emerging
markets private equity fund closed in the last five years,
according to the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association.
The largest private equity fund raised for global emerging
markets is the $5 billion Sharia Fund of Funds raised by BMB
Capital in 2006, according to Preqin.
Rankings can vary though, and some emerging markets funds in
Asia may invest in both developing and developed markets.
Some 284 funds closed last year aiming to invest in emerging
markets, said Preqin, with $69 billion in committed capital.
That is up from the $40 billion raised by 210 funds in 2009, but
still lags the $117 billion raised in 2008.
The CIPEF VI fund raised raised capital from over 60
institutional investors, including the Ohio Public Employees
Retirement System, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund and
Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System.
MVision Private Equity Advisers was the placement agent and
strategic advisor, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP was legal
counsel.
CIPEF, the private equity arm of institutional investment
manager Capital International, has invested in 78 portfolio
companies with 59 full or partial exits since 1992.
