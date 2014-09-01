PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
MUMBAI, Sept 1 India's Cipla Ltd has launched an anti-asthma inhaler in Germany and Sweden that is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Advair, a move that will further dent sales of the British firm's top-selling product.
Cipla's drug will be marketed under the name Serrofloin in Germany and Salmeterol/Fluticasone Cipla in Sweden, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement on Monday.
In December, Denmark became the first European country to approve for sale a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's $8 billion-a-year Advair, and analysts have been expecting more such approvals.
Making copies of inhaled drugs such as Advair is a challenge because of the complexity of making a device that effectively delivers the medicine directly into the lungs.
Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.