MUMBAI, March 10 India has revoked a patent on
German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim's lung drug
Spiriva and ruled in favour of domestic drugmaker Cipla Ltd
, in the latest setback for a multinational drugmaker
operating in India.
Cipla, India's fourth-largest drugmaker by sales, filed an
opposition to Boehringer's patent on Spiriva in 2013, claiming
the drug was "obvious" and did not constitute an invention under
India's patent laws.
Spiriva is a respiratory drug used in the treatment of
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
India's patent office ordered the revocation in a decision
posted on its website on Thursday.
A spokeswoman at Boehringer's India office said the company
will be "evaluating carefully the basis for the recent decision
once the detailed reasons thereof are available."
A Cipla spokesman declined to comment.
The move adds to the woes of Western drugmakers who covet a
large share of India's fast-growing $15 billion pharmaceuticals
market, and have expressed frustration over a series of drug
patent-related decisions taken by the government to improve
affordability.
India is working on revamping its intellectual property
rights policy, but has maintained its patent rules are compliant
with international patent protection law.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)