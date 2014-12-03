BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences Q4 loss per share $1.71
* Coherus Biosciences reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 corporate highlights and financial results
STOCKHOLM Dec 3 Meda and Cipla Ltd :
* Meda and cipla sue apotex to enforce dymista patents Link to press release: here,c9690543 Further company coverage:
* Coherus Biosciences reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 corporate highlights and financial results
* Apricus biosciences provides corporate update, fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals provides operational update and reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016