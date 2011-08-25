MUMBAI Aug 25 Indian drugmaker Cipla expects to meet domestic industry growth of 14 percent this year, its chairman said on Thursday, but warned of a possible slowdown in its business in Libya, Syria and Algeria due to the political situation in those nations.

"There has not been major impact on the overall Africa business but only certain countries have slowdown due to the political situation in the last year," Yusuf Hamied told an annual meeting of shareholders.

The Mumbai-based firm, which enjoys the highest share in India's pharmaceuticals market, is known for selling low-cost generic versions of anti-retroviral drugs used to fight HIV/AIDS.

