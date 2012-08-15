(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 15 South African drug firm Cipla Medpro said on Wednesday it had suspended its chief executive pending an investigation into "serious allegations", which it did not disclose.

"The board resolved to undertake a full investigation into serious allegations concerning its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Jerome Smith," the company said in a statement.

"Shareholders can rest assured the board did not take this step lightly and without very long, careful and considered thought."

The company said its had appointed Johan du Preez, an independent non-executive director, as acting chief executive, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials were not immediately available for comment at the company's headquarters in Cape Town.

The company, which has a market value of $460 million, is well known in South Africa for its over-the-counter medicines and prescription drugs.

Shares of Cipla Medpro finished down 1.2 percent at 8.28 rand ahead of the announcement. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)