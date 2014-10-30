BRIEF-Hutchison China Meditech FY group revenue up 21 pct
* FY net income attributable to Chi-Med of $11.7 million versus $8.0 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MUMBAI Oct 30 Generic drugmaker Cipla Ltd said on Thursday it had requested the Indian government to revoke five patents held by Swiss firm Novartis AG on respiratory drug Onbrez, to boost its access in the Indian market.
Cipla alleged that Novartis has had patents on the drug since 2008/09, but did not make it in India, and instead imported a "negligible quantity" from Switzerland, leading to a shortage of supply.
A Novartis spokeswoman in Mumbai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"Cipla believes that it has potential to manufacture adequate quantities of the drug and make the same available in the country," the company said in statenment, confirming its request to the government for the patents to be revoked.
Onbrez, chemically called indicaterol, is used to treat breathing problems associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Cipla estimates more than 15 million Indians are afflicted with the disease. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Mar 13 (Reuters) Healthcare & Medical Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2017 ended Jul 31, 2016 to Jul 31, 2017 to Jan 31, 2018 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
* Net loss in 2016 amounted to EUR 22.1 million ($23.65 million) compared with loss of EUR 13.7 million in 2015