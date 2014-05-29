MUMBAI May 29 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd
on Thursday reported a 3 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net profit, slightly below analysts' estimates
due to higher raw material and employee expenses.
The company, among the world's largest suppliers of HIV/AIDS
medicines, said January-March net profit was 2.61 billion rupees
($44.33 million), compared with 2.68 billion rupees a year
earlier. Analysts on average expected 2.76 billion rupees,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Net sales rose about 15 percent to 21.94 billion rupees,
while total expenses shot up 35 percent.
Cipla, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India,
gets more than half its revenue through exports to nearly 180
overseas markets, including Africa, Latin America and the United
States.
Shares of the company, down 6.4 percent so far this year,
closed down 2 percent on Thursday, in line with the main Mumbai
market.
($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)